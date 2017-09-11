Eric Chase Bolling, Jr, the son of former Fox News contributor Eric Bolling Sr, died in his bed after suffering from "emotional torture" over his father's sexting scandal, a report by TMZ claims. The 19-year-old was found dead on Friday (8 September) in Boulder, Colorado.

Eric Chase was reportedly "destroyed" over his father's departure from Fox News Channel in the midst of the scandal in which he was accused by several former and current female colleagues of sending pictures of his genitalia.

According to TMZ, sources said Eric Sr made the decision to leave the network earlier than he had originally planned because he knew his son was having difficulties dealing with the publicity and embarrassment.

A source close to the Bolling family told MailOnline: "No doubt everything his father has been through lately has weighed heavily on his child."

The 19-year-old was found dead in his bed with the covers over him in a normal position, TMZ reported. No suicide note, pill bottles or drug paraphernalia were found near the body. Despite this, investigators are operating on the theory that the dead was a form of overdose.

One source told TMZ: "19-year-olds just don't go to sleep and not wake up."

In a tweet Saturday (9 September), Eric Sr confirmed that his only son died in what police called an "unintended" manner.

"Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated," he tweeted.

He later added a second tweet: "Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period."

According to The Mercury News, President Donald Trump retweeted Kellyanne Conway's message to "friends" Bolling and his wife, sending them "love and prayers".

Eric Sr learned of his son's death just two hours after making his exit deal with Fox News Channel. TMZ reported that the coroner is performing toxicology and other tests to determine cause of death.