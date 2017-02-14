Eric Dier thinks Tottenham is the "perfect place" for Dele Alli and believes his teammate for club and country is fully motivated with his current gig. Alli has been in fine form for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season and was recently named the Premier League's player of the month for January.

Alli's impressive recent form has inevitably led to rumours over his long-term future; Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all believed to be interested in the former MK Dons starlet, who has scored eight goals in his last 10 games. Dier says Alli has never said that his future does not lie with Tottenham and thinks the 20-year-old is well-looked after by everyone at White Hart Lane.

"He's [Alli] never mentioned to me that [his future] isn't [at Tottenham]," Dier told Sky Sports. "I think he's fully motivated to do well for Tottenham. He's still a very young boy, people need to remember that, I think he's at the perfect place for that but he's got a support system around him here and a manager and a group of players that will take care of him.

"You have to worry about young players sometimes in certain places, if they can cope and whether they'll be looked after as a 20-year-old boy instead of being treated like just an asset. He's very well looked after here and hopefully he will be here for a long time."

While some of Europe's biggest clubs are believed to be circling around Alli, Tottenham supporters will be hoping the powerful attacker will stay and help Pochettino's men conquer Europe. He has the chance to make a start on Thursday evening when Tottenham travel to Belgium to face Gent at the Ghelamco Arena in the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie.