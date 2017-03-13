Erick Rowan will reportedly make his WWE return ahead of WrestleMania 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April. Rowan was on a hiatus from the squared circle since October after a shoulder surgery for a torn rotator cuff.

GiveMeSports has cited a PWInsider report that has claimed Rowan could make an appearance on WWE television this week.

Rowan's return could influence the title fight between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, which is WWE's biggest pay-per-view (PPV) event that the entertainment company holds every year. And as the PPV event is just three weeks away, Rowan's return to the squared circle could see the wrestler team up with Wyatt and feud with Orton.

Rowan teaming up with Wyatt seems likely as Wyatt Family member Luke Harper is no longer by the side of Wyatt.

Wyatt won the WWE championship by defeating top five wrestlers at Elimination Chamber. As the Royal Rumble winner challenges the WWE world champion at the PPV event, The Viper will follow the WWE tradition and fight The Eater of Worlds.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross previously said that Wyatt's run as the WWE world champion could be long and successful one for the wrestler.

"Bray Wyatt winning the WWE Title was strategic for sure. Wyatt is a significant, character baby face in the making IMO and the fans at the live events in the arenas seem to agree," Ross said in his blog post.

"Bray has worked hard on his in ring game, promos and his physique and conditioning which is admirable. He hasn't been afraid to try new material and he doesn't have the same match every outing on TV as many of his peers often times do. Bray Wyatt is a timeless talent who would be a star in any era that I have been a part of the past 40 years," he added.