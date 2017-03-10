Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admits he does not know when Erik Lamela will return to fitness and says the Argentine may not play again this season. Lamela has been struggling with a mysterious hip injury since October and recently travelled to Italy in order to receive further treatment on his knock, which shows no signs of subsiding.

Tottenham revealed on social media that Lamela is now working outdoors in an attempt to step up his recovery, but Pochettino said his compatriot is still feeling pain and and could miss the rest of Spurs' campaign.

"I can't say one week, two weeks, three weeks, one month or maybe next season," the Tottenham manager said in his press conference. "I don't know. Sometimes he's involved from the beginning in the warm-up with the team. Sometimes he feels pain and we change the plan.

"Now it is day by day, we will see. We hope he can be available again as soon as possible."

Pochettino was able to deliver slightly more positive on left-back Danny Rose. The England defender is on course to return from a knee injury in April and Pochettino revealed that the 26-year-old could begin training again in a fortnight's time.

"We will see in two or three weeks if Danny can train and then we will see which is the best moment for him to start to compete again." said Pochettino, who is likely to field a full-strength side on Sunday (12 March) when Tottenham take on Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Spurs boss later turned his attention to Rose's rival for the left-back spot at White Hart Lane, Ben Davies, and paid tribute to the Welsh international's fighting spirit after being starved of game-time during the early parts of the season.

Davies was criticised for his performance against Liverpool last month but the Tottenham hierarchy have been impressed by the Swansea City defender, who signed a new contract on Thursday.

"It's always difficult to share a position with Danny Rose, one of the best full-backs in England and Europe," Pochettino said. "His position wasn't easy from the beginning and he's always kept fighting, always waiting for his opportunity to play.

"He is a fantastic professional and boy. Only I can praise him because his position wasn't easy from the beginning, but he kept fighting, always waiting for his opportunity to play.

"He fully deserves to improve his contract and salary because, when we are talking about the team and the squad, this player deserves all the credit to keep fighting to keep up the level of the squad."