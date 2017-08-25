Ernesto Valverde has suggested that the Barcelona transfer overhaul is far from over following the confirmation of the much-expected signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. The Catalans are still said to be interested in bringing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, while the manager confirmed that players like Marlon Santos could leave the Nou Camp to make space for new additions.

Barcelona have already made five signings during the current transfer window in the form of Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu, Marlon and the aforementioned Dembele.

Dembele became the most expensive signing in Barcelona history earlier on Friday when the club announced his arrival from Dortmund in deal worth €105m (£96.8m, $125m) plus add-ons.

The club have publicly admitted that they are also trying to sign Coutinho from Liverpool, with hopes that the two marquee additions could fill the gap left by the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Angel Di Maria has also been linked with a move to the Catalans in recent days while earlier in the week it emerged that Barcelona had abandoned their pursuit of Jean Michael Seri – despite previous reports suggesting that his move to the Nou Camp was only a formality.

Valverde has now refused to be drawn on the pursuit of specific targets but did admitt that Barcelona could still sign new players - and part ways with other before the end of the transfer window.

"We're going to wait. Until the market closes we have time to add new players and also for some to leave. We have to balance the squad," Valverde said before hailing the exciting arrival of Dembele.

"Dembele is a player who can carry the ball forward, which is something we've missed and we need. He can play on both sides, and has also played as a centre forward before. He gives us a lot of options, he's quick, direct and skilful. We hope he gives us a lot of things because we have a lot of hopes for the player," the Barcelona boss added.

"He is a player that generates excitement and hope and we expect the best from him. We're looking forward to knowing him personally but we think he is ready [to play for Barcelona]."

Cristian Tello Jeremy Mathieu, Jordi Masip and Sergi Samper have all left the Nou Camp this summer after been deemed surplus requirements by Valverde – with the latter completing a loan move to UD Las Palmas earlier this week.

Arda Turan, Andre Gomes, Rafinha Alcantara, Douglas, Munir El Haddadi and Thomas Vermaelen have been tipped to follow the same footsteps as Valverde still has 27 first-team players at his disposal. However, it looks like Vermaelen could finally stay as the fourth choice centre-back in a decision that would precipitate the departure of 21-year-old Marlon.

Questioned about the potential departures of more out-of-favour players, he said: "They belong to the club and we are working with them. There is the possibility that some will leave but I am not going to anticipate anything."

However, when questioned about Marlon, he admitted: "We have five centre-backs. He is young and he may leave. We have to assess the situation and talk with him. We will see [whether he leaves] in the next few days."

The Brazilian defender only joined Barcelona earlier this summer after the Catalans activated an option to secure his services from Fluminense, having impressed on loan with the second team during the 2016-2017 campaign.

Marlon was expected to replace Jeremy Mathieu this season but Valverde's quotes suggest that Barcelona may opt to send him on loan in order to earn some first-team experience. Nevertheless, his playing time at the Nou Camp could be restricted with the boss having also Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano to cover the position.