The Essex town of Jaywick is to be evacuated after severe flood warnings were issued by the Met Office and Environment Agency. Strong rain and winds are currently battering the south of England – the risk of flooding is reported to be at its highest tomorrow (13 January).

Jaywick is seaside village in the district of Tendring two miles west of Clacton-on-Sea. The eastern half of the village was ranked the most deprived part of England by the government's 2015 Index of Multiple Deprivation. Many residents live in holiday homes that were never intended to be used as year-round abodes.

A full evacuation is set to take place tomorrow morning at 7am. Police have already begun calling on residents and advising them about the forthcoming emergency measures. A relief centre has been set up outside the village, which will be able to accommodate the local population, including pets, and people with special needs.

Tendring Police Chief Inspector Russ Cole: "Acting on all the professional guidance and experience of our colleagues at the Environment Agency and the Met Office, a partnership decision has been taken to evacuate the homes in Jaywick to ensure the safety of all residents.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made in the best interests of all residents to ensure their safety until the severe weather passes," he said, according to the Essex County Standard.

Earlier the Environment Agency warned of flooding risks along England's east coast. The Met Office have also warned of floods in addition to the snow and gales set to batter the UK in the next 24-hours.

Mark Sitton-Kent, national duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "Gale force winds and high tides are likely to create large and dangerous waves along parts of the east coast on Friday and Saturday. These conditions could also cause flooding to coastal roads and could impact properties."