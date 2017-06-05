Etihad Airways and Emirates have announced they will suspend all flights to and from Qatar amid rising political tension in the region, which has seen four countries cut all diplomatic ties with Qatar over its alleged support of terrorism.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain have taken the step, accusing the Gulf Arab state of destabilising the region and supporting terrorist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood.

The four states vowed to stop all land, sea and air links with Qatar, and UAE-based Etihad said it would stop flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday (6 June) until further notice.

The last flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha will be flight EY399, leaving the UAE at 2.45am GST (11.45pm BST), while flight EY390 will be the last service from Doha to Abu Dhabi, departing at 4am AST (2am BST).

"All customers who are booked on Etihad Airways flights to and from Doha are being provided with alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternate Etihad Airways destinations," a spokesperson for the airline said. "Etihad Airways regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of the suspension."

Dubai-based Emirates and flydubai also announced they would suspend all flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday.

"As instructed by the UAE government, Emirates will suspend its flights to and from Doha, starting from the morning of 6 June 2017, until further notice," Emirates said.

The last flight from Dubai to Doha will depart as EK847 at 2.30am GST (11.30pm BST) on 6 June, while flight EK848 will be the last flight from Doha to Dubai and will depart at 3.50am AST (1.50am BST).

"All customers booked on Emirates' flights to and from Doha will be provided with alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternate Emirates destinations," the airline added.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has already cancelled all its services to Saudi Arabia and is expected to suspend flights to destinations such as Cairo, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have also vowed to close their airspace to Qatar Airways, meaning the airline's routes to other destinations could also be affected.

The unprecedented move comes after Riyadh decided to cut diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar "proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism."

The Saudi-led Arab coalition that fights against Yemen's Houthi rebels has also cut its ties with Qatar because of its backing to groups "including Al-Qaeda and Daesh [also known as the so-called Islamic State], as well as dealing with the rebel militias", said Saudi state news agency SPA.

Bahrain followed its close ally Riyadh and broke all diplomatic relations with Doha, which has long been accused of being associated with Islamist groups in the region and sponsoring terrorism.