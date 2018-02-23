The draw for the 2017/18 season of Europa League Round of 16 will take place in Nyon on Friday (23 February). The draw could turn out some exciting fixtures with a number of European heavyweights in the second tier European club competition this year.

Where to watch live

The draw starts at 12pm GMT. Live TV coverage of the Europa League Round of 16 draw will be available on BT Sport 2. Uefa's official website will live stream the draw for mobile and computer users. Click here for the link.

Preview

Arsenal are the sole representatives from England and they progressed to the last 16 following a 4-2 aggregate win over Swedish minnows Ostersunds. Arsene Wenger's side are among the favourites to make it to the latter stages of the competition.

Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are the other two favourites and the three clubs are likely to want to avoid each other this early in the knockout phase. The former needed a late goal to overcome Serie A outfit Atlanta 4-3 on aggregate, while the latter progressed comfortably with a 5-1 aggregate win over FC Copenhagen.

Apart from the aforementioned trio, there are a number of clubs with considerable European pedigree in AC Milan, who have won the Champions League seven times, but are currently not in the best of form domestically and in Europe. Ligue 1 outfits Marseille and Lyon also have considerable experience playing in the continental club competition.

One of the biggest shocks of the round of 32 was the exit of Serie A leaders Napoli, who were knocked by Europe debutants RB Leipzig, who qualified for the Champions League this season after finishing second in the Bundesliga last campaign.

How the draw works?

Unlike the last time around there are no seeded and unseeded teams for the round of 16 draw. There are also no restrictions with regards to teams from the same domestic league playing each other. Following an executive decision taken by the Uefa Committee, clubs from Russia and Ukraine cannot be drawn against each other due to the recent hostilities between the two nations.

Qualified Teams

Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Lazio, Sporting Lisbon, CSKA Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow, Viktoria Plzen, Dynamo Kiev, Athletic Bilbao, AC Milan, Marseille, Lyon, Zenit St Petersburg and Red Bull Salzburg.

Given below is a list of TV channels that will air the draw across the globe: