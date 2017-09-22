Milo Ventimiglia became television's favourite dad thanks to his role as Jack Pearson in This Is Us. However, as any fan of the show is aware, he dies sometime while his kids Kate, Kevin and Randall are still teenagers, though we are still to find out how exactly.

One thing we know for sure is that Jack's death will not necessarily mean a write-off for the character. Mandy Moore, who plays his onscreen wife Rebecca recently told People magazine that Ventimiglia will continue to star in the show.

"Milo is No. 1 on the call sheet — he isn't going anywhere," Moore said. "He is our leader. We call him our actor department head. If you want to know what's going on in the show or have a question about something, Milo, without fail, has the answer."

With the premiere date for season 2 of the show right around the corner (26 September), the 33-year-old actress is not willing to give much more away. "We just watched the first three episodes with the cast the other night together and I think I was really struck by how its equal parts touching and laugh-out-loud funny," she said without revealing anything. "I think it's better than ever. I'm really proud of it. Everybody just did such remarkable work across the board again, and I hope people are going to be happy with it."

Fans should definitely keep their tissue boxes at hand because according to Moore, season 2 will be just as emotional as season 1. "It's sort of our signature. If they're looking for a good weep, they won't be disappointed," she added.

Talking about the fate of his onscreen father, Emmy winner Sterling K Brown (Randall) told E!News that the new season will definitely explain how Jack died. Don't cry yet! I can't tell you exactly when it will happen...it will happen this season," he said.

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 26 on NBC at 9/8c.