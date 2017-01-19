Ishak Belfodil's proposed move to Everton is off after Ronald Koeman confirmed the Blues pulled out of a deal to sign the Algerian forward. Belfodil was believed to be close to a move to Goodison Park last week but Koeman said the Toffees had ended their pursuit of the Standard Liege striker and are looking at other targets.

"I don't speak about players individually," Koeman told The Liverpool Echo. "It was one of the players on the list but we took the final decision to not sign the player."

"I hope (Everton make more signings)," Koeman said in his press conference. "We are working on that but only when we get players in that make the team stronger. I don't bring players in to get more numbers because that is not what I like.

"In January it's difficult, maybe you're interested in players but they can't leave the club now. Maybe yes in the summer. If we can't sign a player we want now, we will try to sign them in the summer."

Everton director of football Steve Walsh had identified Belfodil as a foil for Romelu Lukaku, who has been in fine form so far this season. Koeman revealed he is in 'daily contact' with Walsh and talked about the importance of having 'good relations' with the former Leicester City assistant manager.

"It's good we have daily contact," added Koeman. "We speak about the team, he's working hard to get every detail to bring new people in. In his function we need to have good relations and we need to agree about players."

Everton have already signed Ademola Lookman and Morgan Schneiderlin this month and have let Tom Cleverley and Oumar Niasse join Watford and Hull City on loan respectively. Out-of-favour forward Arouna Kone, who has not started a game this season, is attracting interest from Crystal Palace, Swansea City and a host of Ligue 1 clubs, according to Football.fr.