Burnley have agreed a deal with Everton for Aaron Lennon after the attacker was made surplus to requirements at Goodison Park following the £20m ($27.72m) signing of Arsenal's Theo Walcott earlier this week.

Lennon, who has done brilliantly to overcome his mental issues and get back playing again, has agreed personal terms with the high-flying Clarets and will undergo a medical in the coming days, according to BBC Sport.

The former Leeds United starlet proved to be an important figure during the early weeks of Sam Allardyce's reign at Everton, starting the majority of the former England manager's opening matches on Merseyside as he helped steer the Toffees away from relegation trouble.

But with the arrival of Walcott, combined with the return to fitness of Yannick Bolasie and the presence of young talents Ademola Lookman and Nikola Vlasic has led to Lennon's departure, with Allardyce now keen to trim a bloated squad that is overloaded in some areas but rather scarce in other, particularly left-back, where a number of players are being targeted.

Lille centre-back Adama Soumaoro is one of those of interest to Everton, whose director of football Steve Walsh and chief scout Martyn Glover went to scout him against on Wednesday, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Glover and Walsh's trip was wasted as Soumaoro, valued at £18m by Lille as they come under pressure to sell in order to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements, missed the clash with a thigh problem. Their failed scouting mission has not deterred them from signing the versatile defender this month, though it remains to be seen if Allardyce sees fit to sanction a move before the end of January.

Along with Soumaoro, Everton have been linked with a move for Jamie Vardy but are unlikely to make a move for the 31-year-old striker having already spent heavily on Cenk Tosun and Walcott, according to Sky Sports. Walsh knows Vardy well from his time with the Foxes, but while Claude Puel is open to listening to offers for some of his forwards, Everton are not looking to sanction a move due to concerns over his price tag and age.