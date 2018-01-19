Everton have reportedly approached Bayern Munich over the availability of left-back Juan Bernat as manager Sam Allardyce bids to find an alternative to the ageing Leighton Baines, who has missed the best part of two months with a calf injury.

Bernat has had to make do with a understudy role to David Alaba during his time at the Allianz Stadium and has only made two appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season, with veteran utility player Rafinha pushing him further down the pecking order under Jupp Heynckes.

His lack of game-time has led to an enquiry from Everton, who are currently having to deploy the much-maligned Cuco Martina as a makeshift left-back in the absence of Baines, but the German champions are reluctant to part with the former Valencia star midway through the season, according to the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen if the Toffees can persuade Bayern to part with Bernat or if the Spaniard actively tries to engineer a move away from Bavaria in order to receive regular game-time. The seven-time Spain international joined Bayern from Valencia in the summer of 2014 and has made 102 appearances for Die Roten in that time.

Everton have been rightly criticised for their transfer failings in recent months, but they have identified a number of alternatives to Bernat should they fail to pry the 24-year-old away from Munich.

The Toffees hierarchy have also discussed the like of Manchester United's Luke Shaw, West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell, Porto's Alex Telles and Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt, who recently told of his desire to remain at Selhurst Park on social media. If a new left-back doesn't arrive, Allardyce will likely hand Luke Garbutt a chance to revive his Everton career between now and the end of the season.

Rodgers unsure over Dembele future

A left-back is of utmost importance to the powers that be at Goodison Park, but they may have been interested to hear Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers' recent statement over the future of Moussa Dembele, who was courted by Everton in the summer.

The former Fulham striker, valued at £30m by Celtic, who recently rejected a bid of around £20m from Brighton and Hove Albion, is expected to ply his trade in the Premier League sooner rather than later, and Rodgers was not overly confident about the Bhoys' ability to keep him beyond the end of the month.

"I can't say either way (about the chances of Dembele staying beyond January)," Rodgers told Sky Sports. "You just never know. But at this moment in time Moussa is here and training. We shall see."