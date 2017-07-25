Everton are in the process of 'moving to the next level' and are still hunting for more signings, according to former Toffees defender Michael Ball.

Ronald Koeman's side have made seven additions to the first-team squad already this summer and have made the football world take notice of their lavish spending, and Ball believes the club's strong work in the transfer market has heightened expectations ahead of the new season at Goodison Park.

The likes of Wayne Rooney, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez have already arrived at Everton while deals for Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson and Arsenal's Olivier Giroud are still very much alive.

Ball, who was at Manchester City when they started making waves in the transfer market after being taken over by their incredibly wealthy Arab owners in 2008, believes a similar "revolution" is taking place at Everton and is expecting further additions before the window closes.

"It has been a really positive summer and could get better as we are still said to be in hot pursuit of more signings," Ball told the Liverpool Echo. "Ronald Koeman and the board are trying to get competition in all areas of the team and it is clear that we are still a little short in certain positions but there's still over a month of the window left for us to get our business done.

"Expectations are only going in one direction now. It was very much like the revolution at Manchester City when they spent a lot of money but hopefully the Everton staff and players will thrive on that.

"Because this is the start. The start of the Blues moving to the next level. We've enjoyed a really positive 12 months as supporters, with progress on a new ground as well as a new team, but it is only the start."

Everton have strengthened their defence already the summer with the signings of Keane and utility man Cuco Martina, but Ball wants a new left-back and a left-footed central defender to arrive before the start of the new campaign.

Ramiro Funes Mori is set to miss most of the upcoming season with a knee injury, while Leighton Baines is currently the only senior left-back at Koeman's disposal. Ball, who spent five seasons at Goodison Park, does not think the Blues can go into the new season with so few options on the left hand side of defence.

"One of the areas I still feel Everton need strengthening is on the left hand side," Ball added. "You can't get away from the fact that we need a left footed centre-half, especially given Ramiro Funes Mori's injury, because the better sides will play on the fact we're having to play a right-footer in that position.

"By the sounds of things, Koeman is looking. And I'd like to see back up for Leighton Baines, especially given there will be times in the season when we go through that Thursday-Sunday slog. It goes without saying, as well, we need a replacement for Romelu Lukaku."