Everton are no closer to appoint a permanent successor to Ronald Koeman, with the club's board reportedly divided over who should succeed the Dutchman in the Goodison Park dugout.

After Koeman was sacked last week, Everton U23 boss David Unsworth was named interim manager and oversaw a much-improved performance in his first match in charge of the Toffees on Wednesday (25 October) but could not prevent his side from suffering a narrow loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup.

The former Everton defender was expected to be in charge only temporarily but, according to the Sunday Mirror, the Toffees' chairman Bill Kenwright is keen to see Unsworth given the opportunity to land the job permanently.

Kenwright has reportedly been impressed by the improvement in morale that has followed Unsworth appointment and believes the fans would be in favour of seeing the 44-year-old, who spent 10 years at Goodison Park in two separate spells, handed the reins.

However, the club's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is understood to be determined to bring in a more high-profile replacement for Koeman.

The likes of Watford manager Marco Silva, Burnley manager Sean Dyche, former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti have also been linked with a move to Merseyside.

Tuchel and Ancelotti would both be available to start immediately but the former is reportedly keeping an eye on the Bayern Munich job, given caretaker manager Jupp Heynckes will leave Bavaria at the end of the season.

Silva, meanwhile, is thought to be Moshiri's preferred option but appeared to rule himself out of the running earlier this week, when he insisted he remained committed to his role at Vicarage Road.

Unsworth is expected to be given the next three matches to prove he is worthy of being appointed on a permanent basis and he is understood to want the job.

However, the former Everton defender said his situation at Goodison Park "has not changed" after recent talks with Kenwright and Moshiri and that his only focus was beating fellow Premier League strugglers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (29 October).

"I've spoken to the chairman [Bill Kenwright] two or three times a day and spoken with Farhad Moshiri on Thursday," Unsworth said on Friday.

"Nothing changed. We're fully focused on Sunday. No secrets, no hidden agendas, we'll continue to be who we are.

"I'm clear in what my role is day to day until someone tells me otherwise, we'll just keep doing what we do best. It's always about getting results, it's Everton Football Club, we expect results, our fans expects results and expect Everton performances. We've got to get a couple of wins, not for me but for the club."