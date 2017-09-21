Everton manager Ronald Koeman thinks long-term injury victims Yannick Bolasie and Seamus Coleman will return to full training in November despite suggestions the duo may be available for selection next month.

Bolasie has been sidelined since December after picking up a horrific injury against Manchester United, while Republic of Ireland star Coleman has been out of action since March after having his leg broken by Wales defender Neil Taylor while on international duty.

The esteemed pair have been sorely missed by Everton, who are in dire need of an injection of pace, and there had been rumours that the pair were set to back an early comeback from their horrific injuries.

Koeman moved to quash those murmurs and also provided an update on midfielder James McCarthy, who is expected to return to training next week.

"No I think it will be November, not October," Koeman said in his press conference. "Both are working hard, going in the right direction, but they need time. They are long term injuries, Yannick has been out for almost one year, Seamus has been out for a while, they're going well on the schedule to come back. Normally we expect them back in full training in November.

On the subject of McCarthy, Koeman said: "No, he's struggling with his fitness, I expect him back next week."

Everton will be without Coleman, McCarthy and Bolasie for the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday (23 September), but Koeman could well call upon Oumar Niasse, who has fought his way back into contention in recent weeks.

The Senegalese striker scored a sumptuous effort as Everton secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and Koeman says the former Hull City loanee is in contention to face the Cherries, though the Dutchman will have to make a few "tough decisions" before Saturday's clash at Goodison Park.

Asked if Niasse is in the frame to feature against Bournemouth, Koeman said: "Yes he was and is. That did not change yesterday, he's part of the team, he scored a great goal, he's in my mind for the weekend. I have 29 players, we have some injuries but some players are not selected for the weekend. Every weekend these are tough decisions."