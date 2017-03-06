Everton manager Ronald Koeman is personally scouting Ajax's Davy Klaassen and is interested in luring the midfielder to Goodison Park in the summer. Klaassen is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists for Ajax in all competitions this season.

Koeman has been to watch the 24-year-old on a number of occasions and The Mirror claims he could test his former club's resolve with a bid at the end of the campaign. Klaassen is one of the stand-out players for Ajax and has been in fine form this season as the Dutch giants chase Feyenoord in the race for the Eredivisie title. Peter Bosz's men are just four points behind their Rotterdam rivals and Klaassen is bringing the fight to those at De Kuip.

Everton are not short of options in the centre of midfield at the moment. Koeman managed to shoehorn Ross Barkley, Gareth Barry, Idrissa Gueye, Morgan Schneiderlin and Tom Davies into his side that lost 3-2 to Tottenham on Sunday 5 March and was still able to bring James McCarthy on in the second half at White Hart Lane.

Another central midfielder may not need to be high on Everton's agenda in the summer - they still have Bosnian international Muhamed Besic on their books - but with doubts over the ageing Barry and McCarthy, who is constantly linked with moves away from Goodison Park, space could be made for Klaassen, who would give Koeman a creative outlet in his engine room.

The Dutch international has two years left to run on his contract at the Amsterdam ArenA and could well move on in the summer, given Ajax's record with developing and selling players to the bigger leagues in Europe. Everton are also interested in the Lancers' 19-year-old forward Kasper Dolberg, who has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 36 games this season.