Everton manager Ronald Koeman has offered his thoughts to stricken Séamus Coleman and expressed his sadness at seeing the defender suffer a horrific leg break while on international duty.

Republic of Ireland captain Coleman sustained the injury after being on the receiving end of a horrific challenge from Wales left-back Neil Taylor and is set for a prolonged spell out on the sidelines. The 28-year-old has undergone surgery in Dublin and is now on the road to recovery, but Koeman was dismayed by the unfortunate news regarding "one of our own".

"I haven't been able to speak to Séamus as yet and I hope to do so this afternoon, but he will be aware that the thoughts of his teammates, the coaching staff, everyone at the Club and all Everton fans are with him at this time," Koeman told the club's official website. "No-one ever wishes to see something like this happen to any player, much less one of our own.

"The medical staff here at Everton are in contact with the medical staff of the Republic of Ireland and we will continue to liaise closely. Séamus will face a lengthy recovery period and we will support him throughout this."

Footballers including Wayne Rooney and Héctor Bellerín have sent messages of support to Coleman on social media, while his current and former teammates have said that the former Sligo Rovers starlet will come back from the injury better than ever.

Former Southampton boss Koeman echoed the sentiments of the aforementioned well-wishers and insisted that the people at Everton will be with him every step of the way as he bids to make a full and speedy recovery,

"He is a really strong character and he has a great family around him and we, his extended family at Everton, will be here for him to help him get through this over the coming days, weeks and months," Koeman added.