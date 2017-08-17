Everton manager Ronald Koeman is still on the hunt for a striker after failing to prise Olivier Giroud away from Arsenal and reiterated his desire to draft in defensive cover before the end of the transfer window.

The Toffees have already signed three forwards this summer in Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney and Henry Onyekuru, who has since been loaned out to Anderlecht. Attacking midfielders Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen have also arrived for big money but Koeman is still scouring the market for a targetman, with the void left by Romelu Lukaku yet to be adequately filled.

The Everton boss had made Arsenal forward Giroud his primary target for the striking position this summer, but the £25m-rated France international looks set to stay at The Emirates Stadium despite being given the chance to leave by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Giroud's decision to remain at Arsenal has led Koeman and Everton's director of football Steve Walsh to examine other targets, namely Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke and Fiorentina's Nikola Kalinic, who looks set to join free-spending AC Milan.

The Toffees were credited with an interest in Bournemouth's Joshua King earlier this summer, and Koeman is well aware that a new out-and-out striker is a necessity if Everton are to seriously compete both domestically and overseas.

The former Southampton boss also stated that the Toffees are in need of left-sided defensive cover and is looking to bolster that departure over the next couple of weeks.

"Still we need a striker," Koeman told the Liverpool Echo. "Of course, if we don't get a striker then it is all about young players.

"Everybody knows that we lost Lukaku, we signed Sandro (Ramirez) we know the development of Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) but we need another one who can play the No 9.

"I mentioned before we also don't have any left footed centre-back back up, only Baines [at left-back]. That's also a position we are looking at to bring someone in."

"We know Dominic can play on the side, we have some young ones. When you play in Europe, and lets hope we reach Europe, and in the Premier League you can't do it with one or two strikers."

Despite the apparent need for further additions, Koeman will not be making signings just for the sake of it. The Barcelona legend is only interested in recruiting "quality" or a young player with burgeoning potential, but his chances of completing such deals may be hindered by Everton's inability to offer Champions League football.

"It's difficult because it needs to be a quality player or a young player who can develop or improve and we maybe have the possibility to sign good players but we don't play Champions League and that's also a reason that sometimes makes decisions very difficult." Koeman added.