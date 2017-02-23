Everton manager Ronald Koeman refused to rule out a summer move for Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney but is currently not thinking about "what will happen at the end of the season". Rooney's time at Old Trafford looks set to come to an end in the summer and the Toffees are interested in bringing the 31-year-old back to Goodison Park.

Koeman signalled his interest in signing Rooney earlier in the season and did little to quash speculation surrounding a move on Thursday (23 February) but the former Barcelona legend is currently focusing on more pressing matters, like his side's game against struggling Sunderland on Saturday.

"I think now is not the moment to talk about what will happen or what we like or need for next season," the Everton boss said in his press conference. "We just finished the transfer window, let's talk about football."

Koeman later turned his attention away from Manchester United outcast Rooney and discussed matters closer to home. The Dutchman says he is not aware of the latest news regarding Everton talisman Romelu Lukaku's future but confirmed the Belgian international is available for the game against Sunderland, as is James McCarthy, who picked up a hamstring injury during the Toffees' crazy 6-3 Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

The former Southampton boss also revealed that long-term injury absentees Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Muhamed Besic, who has not featured in the Premier League this season, are close to returning to the first-team fold, though the game against Sunderland comes too early for the pair.

"Lukaku has had calf problems but has been training for the last three days, McCarthy started training with the group this week." Koeman added. "Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) will be back on Tuesday, Besic is back in training and is doing parts of the session, he's in a good way. Yannick (Bolasie) will undergo his second surgery in the beginning of March."

Everton are currently seven points behind Manchester United in the Premier League table but could close the gap on Mourinho's men to just four points with victory over Sunderland at the weekend. Manchester United's focus has been taken off the league for the time being as they prepare to face Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.