Everton captain Phil Jagielka has distanced himself from a potential move to former club Sheffield United, saying there is 'nothing' in the reports' linking him with a return to Bramall Lane.

Jagielka's future has been a bone of contention on Merseyside for a number of months after he lost his starting position at Goodison Park during the middle portion of last season. He fought back to reclaim his place and performed impressively during the end of the campaign, in which Ronald Koeman's side qualified for the Europa League.

But with the Dutchman keen to bolster his defence ahead of the new season, Jagielka's future looks uncertain. Sheffield United were believed to be interested in their former hero's services as they prepare for life back in the Championship, but Jagielka, the only Everton player to captain England, rubbished the reports.

"If there was, obviously I wouldn't be coming on the radio discussing it!" Jagielka told talkSPORT, relayed by The Liverpool Echo. "That is a nice try. I've heard the rumours myself, but as of yet there's nothing in that.

Jagielka, now 34, may not be keen on returning to Sheffield United this summer but he may have to leave Everton for pastures new if he has designs on playing regularly during the twilight of his career.

The Blues have already moved quickly to secure the services of Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen, and they are also keen on luring Burnley's £25m-rated defender Michael Keane away from Turf Moor.

Keane has one year left on his current deal with Sean Dyche's side and was also on the radar of former club Manchester United, but the £30.6m arrival of Sweden international Victor Lindelof has seemingly put paid to his chances of returning to the club that sold him just two-and-a-half years ago.

If they fail to land Keane, Everton could make a move for another young English defender in the form of Calum Chambers. The Toffees are one of four clubs believed to be interested in the former Southampton starlet according to the Daily Mail, with RB Leizpig, Newcastle United and Bournemouth all monitoring the possibility of signing the 22-year-old, who could command a fee of around £15m.