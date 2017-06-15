Everton have confirmed their first signing of the summer transfer window in the form of Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for a fee which could rise to £30m.

The England Under-21 international, 23, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract and could be joined by Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, who is expected to become the second addition later this week

The Toffees will initially pay £25m - smashing the British transfer record for a goalkeeper - for Pickford but a number of clauses means the deal could become the biggest in the club's history. Pickford, who underwent a medical on Wednesday night (14 June), is thrilled to be joining Ronald Koeman's side and is determined to fulfill his vast potential under the tutelage of the Dutch coach.

"It's a great club, a massive club and I think it's a great opportunity and the right time for me to come to Everton and show what I can do," Pickford told the club's official website. "This is an exciting time for the club and for me, too, with the ambition being shown. I just want to be the best I can be to help.

"I know Mason (Holgate – his England Under-21 teammate) and a few of the other lads at Everton from younger age groups and the club's only going forward, so it's the best thing I can be doing. I remember playing (at Everton) on my first game back from injury last season for Sunderland. When I came out for the second half the fans gave me a clap and applauded then so I can't wait to get out there on the pitch at Goodison.

Koeman has been intent on recruiting players early in the transfer window and believes the signing of Pickford from relegated Sunderland will prove to be "significant" for the club. A new 'keeper has been high on the Dutchman's wishlist for a number of months, and the former Southampton boss is excited to begin working with the talented stopper, who is currently preparing for the Under-21 European Championships with England which starts on Friday [16 June].

"I'm really pleased we've made what I'm sure will be a significant signing for Everton Football Club," Koeman said. "Jordan is a very talented young professional who also has a real hunger for success, and that's important for us as we now look to make further progress in the seasons ahead.

"We've seen the quality he has through his performances in the Premier League last season and, given his young age, we're sure he will get even better. I'm looking forward to welcoming Jordan to the group next month and wish him every success with the England Under-21 squad in Poland."