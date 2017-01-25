Everton have signed Wolfsburg forward Anton Donkor on loan until the end of the season. The German teenager will join up with the Blues' Under-23 squad and is unlikely to feature in Ronald Koeman's first-team.

Donkor, a German youth international who can play in a variety of attacking positions, was also linked with Championship outfit Aston Villa but Everton managed to swoop in ahead of Steve Bruce's side.

Donkor, born in Gottingen, has featured 12 times for Wolfsburg II this season, scoring once. The coveted starlet is primarily a left-winger and has made four appearances for Germany's Under-20 squad but is yet to feature for Wolfsburg's first-team. His contract at the Volkswagen Arena runs until 2020.

"I'm very happy and grateful to be here," Donkor told Everton's official website. "I know this is a great club and I like the way they play. I'm looking forward to challenging myself in English football.

"USM Finch Farm is an impressive place. The facilities are great and I'm looking forward to getting started here. I think I can learn from the good young players that are already here and hopefully we can be successful together."

Donkor will hope to follow the likes of Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and fellow January signing Ademola Lookman into the Everton first-team, but he seems set for a spell with David Unsworth in the Under-23's.

The Merseysiders will hope Donkor is not the last youngster to arrive at USM Finch Farm this month: The club are still pursuing deals for Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo and Sheffield Wednesday striker George Hirst.

Koeman's men were also recently linked with a swoop for Lille wonderkid Martin Terrier, who could fill the void left by Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, who left Goodison Park for Serie A giants AC Milan on loan.