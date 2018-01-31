Everton have confirmed the departure of forward Sandro Ramirez on a loan deal to Sevilla for the remainder of the season, pending a medical.

Sandro was one of many signings who joined the Blues last summer after an impressive 16 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for La Liga side Malaga.

But despite starting four of his first five Everton games, the former Barcelona man has struggled to make an impact and consolidate a place in the starting eleven.

With just the one goal in 15 appearances in all competitions, Sandro fell out of favour at Merseyside and has not featured under new boss Sam Allardyce since the club's 0-0 draw with Chelsea on 23 December.

Having requested an Everton exit, the 22-year-old will now look to revitalise his career in his native homeland with Sevilla, who currently sit in sixth place in La Liga.

Sandro will cap off what has been a busy January window for the Rojiblancos with new manager Vincenzo Montella having already signed the likes of Roque Mesa, Guilherme Arana and Miguel Layun.

The Spaniard is not the only Everton player who could depart the club — Davy Klaassen, who also joined the club last summer, is closing in on a loan exit as well.

Like Sandro, the Dutch midfielder has failed to make an impact at Goodison Park since arriving from Ajax with his last league appearance coming all the way back in September.

In addition, Klaassen's sole appearance under Allardyce came in a dead rubber Europa League tie against Apollon Limassol last month with the former England boss recently claiming the player would benefit from a loan move.

"Because he's never appeared on the subs bench I think it would benefit him and the club if he moved on — just on loan," Allardyce said. "Because maybe next season he might be good enough. You look at how many players don't make it in the first season from abroad and there's hundreds and hundreds of them.

"He's quite willing to sit and stay and fight for his place but maybe at this stage it might be better if he goes and plays some football. I think that would benefit him and give him the opportunity to play — and then a full pre-season next season and you wait and see."

Turkish side Fenerbahce have shown an interest in taking Klaassen on loan but a recent Liverpool Echo report states that Serie A leaders Napoli are also interested with talks being at an early stage.

Italian publication TMW via Sport Witness add that the club are "one step away" from signing Klaassen. Any move for the 24-year-old will have to be completed swiftly with today (Wednesday) being the transfer deadline for the January window.