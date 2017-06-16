Everton have completed their second signing of the summer in Netherlands midfielder Davy Klassen with the arrivals of M'Baye Niang and Sandro Ramirez expected to follow.

Hours after confirming the recruitment of Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for a club record fee, the Toffees unveiled the former Ajax star on Thursday (15 June) and, unusually, were willing to disclose his £23.6m (€27m) transfer fee.

With those two signings, Everton have already spent close to £50m with another £100m left in the bank, according to The Mirror. That outlay could rise today with a deal for 22-year-old Frenchman Niang close, says the Liverpool Echo. The AC Milan forward, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford, was also at Everton's Finch Farm on Thursday with the club's director of football Steve Walsh having already travelled to Milan to discuss a £16m transfer fee.

Everton are also confident of securing the services of Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez. The former Barcelona starlet, aged 21, had been ready to snub a move to the Premier League in favour of Atletico Madrid, but a transfer ban imposed on Diego Simeone's side altered those plans. According to the Independent, the Toffees have a deal in principle to sign the Spaniard who struck 16 goals in 30 appearances last term.

Klassen meanwhile has been described as a "leader" by his new manager Ronald Koeman, with the former Ajax captain expected to act as a direct replacement for Ross Barkley, whose future at Goodison Park now looks bleak following his decision to turn down a new contract.

"He's a player who is only 24 but has a lot of experience and is a leader on the pitch. He has already captained Ajax for two seasons and that shows you the type of person he is," Koeman said of the club's latest acquisition.

"He is hardworking, likes to press and, of course, will give us more creativity and goals.

"It is another major signing for Everton Football Club and I am really happy we have been able to complete the deal so early in the summer."