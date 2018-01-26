Everton are reportedly considering a move for Anderlecht midfielder and mooted West Ham United target Leander Dendoncker, who is hoping the Belgian giants keep their word and let him leave for €15m (£13.15m, $18.64m) despite the recent change in ownership.

Hammers manager David Moyes' desire to sign a new central midfielder has been well documented in recent weeks, and his wish was finally granted in the form Inter Milan's Joao Mario, who arrived from Italy on loan until the end of the season on Friday (26 January).

Along with Mario, who will wear the number 18 for West Ham, Moyes' side were also credited with an interest in Dendoncker, a holding midfielder equally comfortable playing at centre-back.

Manchester United had been linked with a move for the 22-year-old in the recent past, but according to Het Nieuwsblad, relayed by Voetbal Belgie, Everton are now pondering a move for the four-time Belgium international. But it is believed Everton are willing to complete a €15m deal with Anderlecht and then loan him back to Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side until the end of the season.

Toffees manager Sam Allardyce has spoken of the need to trim his currently overloaded squad at Goodison Park before the close of the transfer window, so a deal which would see Dendoncker arrive on Merseyside in the summer rather than this month seemingly suits all parties, given that Anderlecht are still hoping to catch Club Brugge at the top of the Belgian First Division.

Everton are no strangers to the Belgian market, having recently picked up one of the hottest properties the league has to offer in the form of Henry Onyekuru. The young Nigerian forward, who is currently recovering from a severe knee ligament injury sustained a couple of months ago, scored 21 times for KAS Eupen last season before rejecting around 50 clubs in order to complete a summer switch to Everton, who immediately loaned him out to Anderlecht.

Onyekuru managed to score 10 goals in 27 matches in all competitions for Anderlecht before sustaining the knee injury, and his spell at the Constant Vanden Stock may help Everton during prospective negotiations for Dendoncker, who will almost certainly his side's clash away at Standard Liege on Sunday.