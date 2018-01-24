Everton are in negotiations with PSV Eindhoven's director of football Marcel Brands as they bid to improve upon their scouting network ahead of the summer transfer window, in which they are expected to spend heavily once again.

Farhad Moshiri was quick to install a director of football after buying a majority stake in the club in 2016. The former Arsenal shareholder's primary target was the renowned Monchi, who ultimately left Sevilla for Roma, but he eventually prised Steve Walsh away from then Premier League champions Leicester City.

Walsh has come under severe scrutiny since arriving at Everton, who have spent inordinate sums on transfer fees and wages only to regress, but The Mirror report that a move for Brands would not be to replace the highly-rated scout.

The Dutchman would be tasked with helping Walsh expand and improve Everton's global scouting network. Most of the Toffees' recent purchases have been from fellow Premier League clubs, and they have been criticised for their lack of imagination in the transfer market.

Brands has been in charge of PSV's recruitment since 2010 and his current contract with the Dutch giants does not expire until the summer of 2020. The 54-year-old was also considered by Chelsea as they looked to find a replacement for Michael Emenalo, who left his post as technical director last year, but the Premier League champions have appointed Head of International Scouting Scott Mclachlan in the Nigerian's place until the end of the season, when the position will be reviewed again.

Everton will hope the potential arrival of Brands would lessen the amount of errors they make in the transfer market. The Toffees made an almighty hash of their recruitment drive in the summer and are already willing to part with the likes of Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez, who is still being considered by La Liga outfit.

Much was expected of Sandro when he joined Everton from Malaga for £5.2m, but the former Barcelona youth graduate quickly lost his place in the first-team at Goodison Park and finds himself behind Oumar Niasse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun in the pecking order under Sam Allardyce.

Sevilla attempted to sign Sandro in the summer but a brief report from AS, relayed by Sport Witness, suggests the Andalusians are still weighing up a move for the 22-year-old before the close of the transfer window. Sandro has also been linked with a loan move to Newcastle United, who are scouring the market for extra firepower as they look to stave off relegation.