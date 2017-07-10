Everton legend Kevin Ratcliffe is not sure where Wayne Rooney 'fits in' under Ronald Koeman and thinks the pace and intensity with which the Toffees play may not suit the former Manchester United forward.

Rooney, 31, re-joined his boyhood club on Sunday (9 July), penning a two-year deal and leaving Old Trafford after 13 years having won everything there is to win in English football.

But Ratcliffe, who captained Everton through the most successful period in the club's history, does not see how Rooney will be accommodated at Goodison Park and hinted that the decision to bring Manchester United's all-time goalscorer back to Old Trafford may not have been made by Koeman.

"I'm a little unsure where Wayne Rooney fits into all this," Ratcliffe told the Mirror. "I wonder where he will break into the team? He is still a very good player but where does he get in?

"Ronald Koeman likes a pressing game. I don't know whether Wayne can do that now. He will always do his best even if you stuck him in goal. He still has great awareness and is a good passer of the ball but the pace of the game that Everton play could pass him by.

"I know that Everton brought Gazza in during his twilight years and he didn't do badly, but I think they brought him in at the time as a crowd pleaser. They knew they weren't going anywhere but they needed to excite people and get people in through the turnstiles.

"That's not the case now. Also you wonder whether this is being driven more by the club than the manager."

Despite Ratcliffe's claims, Koeman made no secret of his desire to bring Rooney back from Manchester United on a number of occasions last season and he is confident the former England captain can contribute substantially in his second spell at Everton, who have been remarkably busy in the transfer market.

The Blues have already signed Rooney, Sandro Ramirez, Henry Onyekuru, Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane this summer and have bid farewell to a number of players, most notably Romelu Lukaku, who is set to be confirmed as a Manchester United player.

Despite a host of arrivals and departures Everton are still intent on bolstering their squad but could be forced to drop their pursuit of Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, who is valued at £50m by the Welsh outfit.