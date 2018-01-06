Everton have finally completed the £27m ($36.6m) signing of Cenk Tosun from Besiktas, with manager Sam Allardyce declaring that the club have secured the best striker in Europe in his price range.

The 26-year-old - who scored 64 goals in 142 appearances during a productive four-year stint with the reigning Turkish champions - was confirmed as the Toffees' maiden capture of the January transfer window and the first signing of Sam Allardyce's reign on Merseyside during half-time of Friday night's (5 January) FA Cup derby against Liverpool.

Everton had initially hoped to include Tosun in the squad for that third-round defeat at Anfield sealed by a debut goal from £75m defender Virgil van Dijk, but were unable to conclude the deal in time after talks over personal terms hit a minor snag on Thursday evening.

The Turkey international, previously coveted by the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park that will run until the end of June 2022.

All being well, he should make his Premier League bow next weekend as Allardyce's side visit Wembley Stadium for a difficult meeting with Spurs.

"This lad looks like he is strong mentally and has a good pedigree," Allardyce told Everton's official website of his new recruit. "He is Turkey's No.1 striker and has scored goals in the Champions League and the Turkish League but he is desperate to play here in the Premier League.

"He is an all-rounder, with good movement. He is two-footed, perhaps not the biggest but he's very efficient in the air and in the box he gets good space to get his head on the ball.

"We looked at the qualities of the player, his talent and goalscoring, and his resilience, too. I do not think you can look any more than we have done and, for the price, he is the best in Europe at the moment."

Tosun, who will be expected to boost a weak attack that was not sufficiently replenished following the summer departure of top scorer Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, expressed his delight at signing for a "great club with a big history and a big culture" and claimed to be excited to learn from players such as Wayne Rooney.

"The manager and the club really wanted me very much and that is why I am here," he added. "Sam Allardyce was a big part of my decision. He said he really wanted me here and to feel that, of course, is another big reason to come to Everton."

Confirmation of Tosun's arrival came just a matter of hours after Ross Barkley officially joined Chelsea on a five-and-a-half-year deal for a fee of £15m. Liam Walsh and Gethin Jones were also sold to Bristol City and Fleetwood Town respectively on a busy Friday afternoon for Everton, while Antonee Robinson extended his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season.