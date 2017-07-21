Everton are believed to have made a loan offer for Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko but Mauricio Pochettino's men are looking to offload the France international on a permanent basis and recoup a portion of the £30m they spent on him last summer.

Sissoko, 27, joined Spurs instead of Everton on deadline day last year but has so far failed to establish himself as an important component of Pochettino's side in north London.

The former Newcastle United star, known best for his wild inconsistency, started just eight Premier League matches last season as he struggled to oust Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen for a place in Tottenham's starting line-up and recently stated the last campaign was the worst of his entire career.

Despite his troubles at White Hart Lane, a report from French outlet L'Equipe, relayed by Le10 Sport, claims that a number of clubs are interested in offering a Sissoko a way out of Tottenham. Ligue 1 outfit Lyon are believed to be interested in signing the versatile midfielder but Everton have apparently gone one step further by submitting a loan offer.

Sissoko rejected Everton in quite comical circumstances last season but may not have many better options this time around. The former Toulouse star has designs on remaining in the Premier League, and Everton director of football Steve Walsh is certainly an admirer of him, but the Blues already have a wealth of midfield talent at their disposal and are currently prioritising a deal for Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, who is valued at £50m by Paul Clement's side.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham use Everton's interest in Sissoko as leverage for their pursuit of Ross Barkley, who looks primed to leave his boyhood club this summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring the 23-year-old attacker but Tottenham's interest is seemingly the strongest, though Everton's £50m valuation of Barkley is proving to be a stumbling block.