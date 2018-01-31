Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala is reportedly discussing personal terms with Everton ahead of a proposed loan move to Goodison Park as the Merseysiders move closer to bolstering their defensive options.

Mangala has been pushed further down the pecking order at The Etihad Stadium following the £57m arrival of Aymeric Laporte and is free to leave Pep Guardiola's side, who have not given up hope of completing a deal before Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez before the close of the transfer window.

The Frenchman has made 15 appearance for City in all competitions this season but is now expected to swap Manchester to Merseyside, with The Guardian claiming that the former Porto star has travelled to meet Everton officials in order to agree personal terms.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has been looking for defensive reinforcements this month and will no doubt be pleased by the arrival of Mangala as he looks to bring balance to a lop-sided and ageing squad. A left-back is without doubt the biggest concern for the Toffees at this moment in time, but Mangala will provide a useful option for Allardyce, as well as strong competition for Ashley Williams, Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka and Mason Holgate.

Mangala's loan is edging closer to completion, but Everton are not willing to let young striker Fraser Hornby leave on a temporary deal and have rejected offer for the 18-year-old, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Hornby made his senior debut for the Toffees during the Europa League dead rubber against Apollon Limassol in December and has managed to feature regularly for the club's impressive Under-23 side.

Hornby's development has attracted interest from clubs lower down the English football pyramid, but Everton's preference is to keep him under David Unsworth's wing until the summer.

One striker who has left Everton this month is Sandro Ramirez, whose loan move to Sevilla was confirmed on Wednesday [31 January]. The former Barcelona star has endured a torrid time on Merseyside since arriving from Malaga for £5.2m, and his move to Andalucia could be made permanent for £7.8m, according to the Times.