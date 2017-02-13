Aiden McGeady has conceded he has no future at Everton and is open to prolonging his stay with Preston North End. The Republic of Ireland winger is currently on loan at Deepdale from Everton and has no place in Ronald Koeman's plans.

McGeady joined the Toffees from Spartak Moscow for a nominal fee in January 2014 but never established himself as a first-team regular under Roberto Martinez. The former Celtic star, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, believes his chances of making an impact at Goodison Park are up, but has not yet made a final decision over his future.

"It's at the back of my mind," Mcgeady told The Lancashire Evening Post. "I've still got another year at Everton but I think it is quite clear that I'm not part of the manager's plans. I will see how it goes until the end of the season and see what happens in the summer."

McGeady made 43 appearances for Everton, scoring twice, but has had a much more productive spell at Deepdale, with three goals and six assists in just 17 Championship starts. The 30-year-old says he is enjoying his time under Simon Grayson and believes he is playing with renewed confidence after a tough and turbulent spell in the Premier League.

"If it comes to it and Preston want to offer me something, I like it here," McGeady added. "I'm happy with how things have gone, I like playing under the manager – he has been good for me. I've gone from not playing to getting my confidence back and playing the way I can."

Everton have not missed McGeady at all this season and are currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. Koeman's men have not tasted defeat in the top-flight in 2017 and will be hoping to prolong their purple patch when they host struggling Sunderland on 25 February.