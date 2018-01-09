Everton are open to selling unconventional striker Oumar Niasse amid interest from West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion and are also prepared to listen to offers for Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez, who have failed to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

Niasse joined the Toffees for £13.5m ($18.25m) from Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow in January 2016 but, while he has enjoyed a couple of moments in the spotlight recently, his career on Merseyside has never materialised in the way he would have presumably hoped.

Ostracised by Roberto Martinez, who constantly spoke of an apparent wrist injury suffered by the Senegal international as the reason why he chose not to select him, Niasse was then banished by former manager Ronald Koeman, who stripped him of his dressing room locker.

Koeman was then told to bring Niasse in from the cold by the Everton board and even afforded the unorthodox forward some game-time towards the back-end of his reign on Merseyside. The 27-year-old turned in a match-winning display as he scored twice against Bournemouth in September, but his efforts weren't enough to keep Koeman in a job.

Niasse later enjoyed more goalscoring success under interim manager David Unsworth, whom he worked with during his stint with Everton's Under-23s, but his revival on Merseyside proved to be short-lived, with the appointment of Sam Allardyce and a two-match suspension for deceiving an official curtailing his run in the starting line-up.

The arrival of Cenk Tosun will further push Niasse down the pecking order at Everton, who are looking to recoup most if not all of the £13.5m they spent on him two years ago. West Brom, Brighton and Crystal Palace are all willing to match the price tag, leaving Niasse with a decision to make as he seeks regular game-time, according to the Guardian.

Crystal Palace actually had designs on signing Everton's new number 14 Tosun in the summer, but their £10.6m offer was rebuffed by Besiktas according to the club's vice president Ahmet Nur Cebi.

"I got a call from Crystal Palace," Cebi was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football. "They wanted Cenk and offered €12 million. There was just two hours remaining until the end of the transfer window.

"We informed them that their bid doesn't match our valuation and that is where the talks were left."

Niasse is not the only peripheral figure who could leave Everton this month. According to BBC Sport Allardyce's men are also open to offers for Klaassen and Sandro, two players who have endured dreadful spells on Merseyside despite arriving to much fanfare.

Klaassen has not featured for the Toffees in the Premier League since September, while Sandro has been afforded some fleeting appearances by Allardyce but, like the Dutchman, struggles to earn a place in most match-day squads. Valencia were credited with an interest in the 22-year-old before their capture of Luciano Vietto from Atletico Madrid, while Malaga and Sevilla are also monitoring his situation.

The prospective departures of Niasse, Klaassen and Sandro could pave the way for striker Andre Silva to join from AC Milan. Everton are still hunting for a new forward despite signing Tosun in a deal that could be worth around £27m and are said to be keeping tabs on Silva, according to Quotidiano Sportivo, relayed by the Liverpool Echo.

Silva cost Milan £33.5m when he arrived from Porto in the summer transfer window but the Rossoneri, who spent heavily on a host of players only to regress rather than improve, much like Everton, are prepared to let the Portugal international leave the San Siro already.