Everton are set to make a last-ditch attempt to convince Swansea City into selling Gylfi Sigurdsson after manager Ronald Koeman held talks with the club's board over bringing an end to the long-running transfer saga. The Dutch coach believes the Iceland international could be the difference between the club qualifying for the Champions League and having to settle for a Europa League berth and looks to have successfully appealed to the hierarchy.

Koeman has urged the Toffees board, which includes chairman Bill Kenwright and Alexander Ryazantsev – majority owner Farhad Moshiri's representative - to submit a third offer for Sigurdsson after bids of £40m ($52.9m) and £45m were rebuffed. Swans boss Paul Clement himself wants a quick resolution to the transfer saga while captain Leon Britton expects the attacking midfielder, who scored 10 goals last term, to leave south Wales.

Wales Online understand that the bid Everton are looking to put together includes £40m, an additional £5m in add-ons plus the season-long loan of 19-year-old versatile defender Callum Connolly. The teenager has only ever made one appearance for the Merseysiders and spent the second half of last term on loan at Wigan Athletic, having previously been at Barnsley for a month.

Connolly is valued at £5m and his addition to the deal would bring the total value of the transfer up to the £50m Swansea have been demanding - not to mention solve their search for a right-back - for Sigurdsson throughout this summer.

The player is thought to be interested in the move to the Champions League-chasing Goodison Park side. Though the deal comes amid the over-inflated values of players in the Premier League, if Koeman's prophecy comes true it could lead to the club earning a share of the €1.3bn worth of prize money offered to clubs who qualify for Europe's premier club competition.

Though Everton have made 12 new signings this summer, the need to acquire Sigurdsson has swelled in recent weeks after Koeman confirmed that midfielder Ross Barkley would "100%" be leaving the club. The England international has turned down the offer of a new contract and with less than 12 months remaining on his deal the Toffees want to cash in before he becomes eligible to leave on a free.

The addition of Sigurdsson would illuminate an already busy summer window for Everton, who have smashed their transfer record to bring in a host of new players. Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Wayne Rooney are among the marquee arrivals which have helped cover the sale of Romelu Lukaku and expected loss of Barkley.