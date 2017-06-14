Everton are interested in signing AC Milan forward Carlos Bacca and Napoli hitman Duvan Zapata, according to club scout Carlo Jacomuzzi.

Toffees director of football Steve Walsh was pictured in Milan on Wednesday (14 June) and rumours soon spread about potential new signings. Jacomuzzi managed to shed some light on who the former Leicester City assistant manager is targeting, with Colombian duo Bacca and Zapata, who spent last season on loan at Udinese, both mentioned.

"[Carlos] Bacca and [Duvan] Zapata have interesting profiles, but [a move] for one would exclude the other," the Everton scout told Italian radio station Radio CRC, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"These days we will talk with AC Milan, Fiorentina, Napoli and other teams - we'll see if anything happens."

Jacomuzzi went on to discuss Everton's prior interest in another Napoli forward, Dries Mertens, who was in scintillating form for Maurizio Sarri's men last season.

The Merseysiders' desire to recruit the Belgium international has since cooled, as has any hope of prising left-back Faouzi Ghoulam away from Naples. Jacomuzzi also conceded that Everton are currently being priced out of a move for Zapata by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

"We followed Dries Mertens and had spoken to his agent but that idea has now waned. Faouzi Ghoulam? Another dead end - he is now staying in Naples," Jacomuzzi added.

"The €25m (£22.05m) that Aurelio De Laurentiis asks for Zapata is too high, however everyone has the right to ask for what they want. This day we will have talks with several Italian teams, we talked with Milan, then we will also talk with Inter and Napoli. He could be an ideal player for the Premier League."

Everton's transfer activity has increased dramatically over the last few days. The Blues are close to finalising a deal with Sunderland for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, while Ajax captain Davy Klaassen could complete a £26m move to Merseyside before the end of the week.