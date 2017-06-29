Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman is confident the club's new £23.6m ($30.5m, €27m) signing Davy Klaassen will cope with the rigours of the Premier League and hopes the Holland international will go some way to improving the productivity from the Blues' midfield.

Klaassen, 24, became Everton's second signing of the summer when he agreed a five-year deal with Ronald Koeman's side a fortnight ago. The former Ajax captain enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Dutch giants last season, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists as the Lancers contested for the Eredivisie title and reached the Europa League final.

Purchasing players from the Eredivisie is always seen as slightly risky due to the mixed results Dutch players have enjoyed in the Premier League in recent years, but Osman, who plied his trade for Everton for over a decade, is confident Klaassen will flourish in England's top-flight after proving himself to be one of the best players in his homeland.

"They say that the Dutch league isn't as good as others around at the moment but he's still been playing in a very good, competitive league and he's been one of the standout players there," Osman told Everton's official website. "That's all he can do - be the best player in that league and he's pretty much proven himself to be that.

"Now it's time for him to come to the Premier League and see if he's going to make that step up too. All the evidence suggests he will be able to do that."

Everton relied heavily on Romelu Lukaku for goals last season. The Belgium international scored 25 times in the Premier League last season, 20 more than second-highest scorer Ross Barkley, whose future is far from certain.

Koeman is desperate to improve the amount of goals provided by his midfield stars ahead of the new season, and Osman thinks the signing of Klaassen will help improve the attacking impetus in the Toffees' engine room.

"It's an obvious addition that Ronald Koeman wants to his squad," Osman added. "It's goals we need and we need more goals from midfield because I think last season five goals was the most scored by a midfielder.

"Koeman's identified that and a man who's scored more than 20 goals over the past two seasons for Ajax looks like he'll be a good addition.

"I hope he settles in quickly because not all Dutch players manage to hit the ground running but he's a top prospect, he's been Ajax captain and hopefully he'll fit in smoothly and be right at the top of his game as quickly as possible."

Klaassen is Everton's second recruit of the summer after Jordan Pickford was signed from Sunderland for £30m. The pair are set to be joined by a number of new faces in the coming weeks, with Everton close to signing Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez, Burnley defender Michael Keane and full-back Cuco Martina, who was released by Southampton.