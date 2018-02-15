Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping a watchful eye on Steven Bergwijn, according to ESPN, who state that the exciting young left winger could move to the Premier League in the future as PSV Eindhoven brace themselves for potential summer bids.

Amsterdam native Bergwijn initially joined Ajax as a youngster after being scouted playing in Almere but left to join rivals PSV in 2011, where he rose through the youth ranks and made his professional debut for reserve team Jong PSV in 2014.

The 20-year-old, an accomplished dribbler, made his first-team bow later that same year aged only 17 and has since featured 69 times at senior level under Phillip Cocu at Philips Stadion.

This season, he has scored five goals and registered six assists in 26 outings across all competitions to help PSV open up a seven-point gap at the top of the Eredivisie.

Bergwijn, a seasoned youth international and 2014 European Under-17 Championship player of the tournament who has appeared twice for the Netherlands Under-21s, was linked with Chelsea in the summer of 2016 by Sky Sports Italy's Gianluca Di Marzio amid rumoured links to Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency.

However, he later put pen to paper on a fresh five-year contract extension with PSV that tied him to the 23-time Dutch champions until 2021. That was the third agreement in two years for Bergwijn, who was handed his first professional deal in 2014 and signed another improved commitment after turning 18.

ESPN states that Tottenham, certainly no strangers to the Dutch market over recent years, have retained a long-term interest in Bergwijn as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to further bolster his attacking options following the £23m ($32.3m) January deadline day signing of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

The publication adds that Bergwijn also fits Everton's profile as a talented young player that can be developed, bringing to mind deals for the likes of Nikola Vlasic, Henry Onyekuru, RB Leipzig loanee Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Spurs left their transfer business very late last summer - Davinson Sanchez, Paulo Gazzaniga, Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente all arrived in the window's final fortnight - and Mauricio Pochettino has previously spoken of his desire to avoid a repeat of that delay, citing the need to identify possible targets early and get them in for the start of pre-season in addition stressing the difficulties that can arise from waiting until May.

In stark contrast, big-spending Everton lavished in excess of £100m [Liverpool Echo] on nine new recruits during the same period but have endured a hugely underwhelming campaign to date, with Ronald Koeman sacked and caretaker David Unsworth failing to deliver before the appointment of Sam Allardyce in November.

The former England boss recruited the trio of Theo Walcott, Cenk Tosun and Eliaquim Mangala last month and the uncertainty surrounding his future plus the increasing pressure on underperforming director of football Steve Walsh - reported by the Mail - could have an impact on their summer transfer plans.

PSV recruitment chief Marcel Brands has been strongly linked with a move to Everton and it remains to be seen if that would offer them any advantage in the race for Bergwijn.