Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen is determined to fight for a place in the starting line-up under manager Sam Allardyce according to his agent Søren Lerby, who is not aware of the Merseysiders' apparent willingness to sell his client this month.

Klaassen joined Everton from Ajax in the summer for around £24m, and his arrival was met with great excitement. The 16-time Holland international captained the Dutch giants to the Europa League final and almost dragged them to the Eredivisie title with an impressive return of 14 goals and 10 assists in 33 league matches, though Ajax were eventually pipped to the post by Feyenoord, who were crowned champions by one point.

Klaassen was initially afforded a starting berth by former manager Ronald Koeman, who was relieved of his duties in October, but the 24-year-old has not featured in a Premier League match since September and has only played once since Sam Allardyce was appointed - a Europa League dead rubber against Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.

The Dutchman's failure to adapt to the rigours of English football has led Everton to consider cutting their losses on one of the most expensive purchases in their history, but according to his agent Lerby, who has not heard anything from Goodison officials regarding Klaassen's future, his want is to remain on Merseyside and establish himself in the Premier League, though he understandably is not enamoured by the situation in which he currently finds himself.

"I have not heard anything about the club management," Lerby was quoted as saying by AD. "Of course Davy is not satisfied with his role. But he wants to fight for his chance."

It remains to be seen if Everton manager Allardyce sees fit to afford Klaassen an opportunity to revive his career on Merseyside. The former England manager is looking to bolster his squad with fresh additions this month, but he recently spoke of the importance of bringing balance to his lop-sided first-team set-up.

Klaassen is unlikely to be included in the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday (13 January), but with little to play for between now and the end of the season he could and perhaps should be given an opportunity to prove his worth by Allardyce, who has been linked with a move for Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi.