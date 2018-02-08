Everton defender Leighton Baines claims his future at Goodison Park remains uncertain and stressed that the decision on his stay at the Merseyside club for long-term is out of his hands.

The England international has started in 13 Premier League games so far for the Toffees this season before an injury forced him to spend time on the sidelines. He last featured in his side's 4-1 defeat to Southampton on 26 November 2017.

Baines picked up a calf injury against the Saints that forced him off the pitch even before the half hour mark at the St Mary's Stadium three months ago. He has not yet returned from injury and the Liverpool Echo claims the defender is still two weeks away from returning to full training.

The 33-year-old's contract at Everton will expire after the end of the next season. Baines stressed that he has not set any targets as his immediate focus will be to get back in the right shape.

"I haven't set any targets, you just have to see how long your legs will carry you. Those decisions are not yours to make. The hope is that you can carry on forever but everyone knows it's not possible and your body will naturally decline," Baines was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"I think whoever is at the club, the manager and the other people, will eventually make that call.

"The onus is on the individual – myself – to live my life right and be as fit as I possibly can so I can look at myself in the mirror when the times comes when they say 'you're not for us any more' because I'll have given it everything I've got."

Everton sacked Ronald Koeman in October 2017 after a series of poor result. The Goodison Park appointed Sam Allardyce as their new manager a month later in November, four days after Baines suffered a calf injury and has not played under the ex-England manager for the Toffees.