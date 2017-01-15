Everton host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (15 January) as the visitors look to close the gap on Chelsea at the top of the table.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 1.30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game is available on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Everton could be given a massive boost in the form of new signing Morgan Schneiderlin, who has been registered in time, following his move from Manchester United, while Aaron Lennon is back after an injury. Ademola Lookman may also be in the squad after arriving from Charlton, while Maarten Stekelenburg and James McCarthy will also be assessed after returning to training.

The Toffees have a woeful record against City in the recent past, having failed to win in their last seven games at the Goodison Park. The Toffees have lost only once in their last 13 home games, which was against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in December. They have also lost just one of their last five league games, showing they are on the rise.

Meanwhile, City are without Fernandinho following the four-game suspension he picked up against Burnley, while Gabriel Jesus is not eligible to make his debut in the league after not being registered in time. Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane are also not in contention after failing to recover from injury and Fernando is a doubt.

City have suffered three league defeats in their last seven matches, a torrid run of form despite beating Arsenal at the Etihad in December. Their major problem has been clean sheets, having kept only four in their last 20 games, compared to Chelsea who have maintained 12. They are currently 10 points adrift of the Blues and need to win to close the gap down to seven.

What managers say

Ronald Koeman on Schneiderlin: "I'm very pleased because I know the player, I know him as a person and he's really desperate to come to Everton - and that's what we need. Morgan is really hungry to show his qualities and to play because that is the best thing for a football player. You are born as a football player to play games, not to sit on the bench or not be part of the team. He's also a fast player, he's a clever player and he's a personality." (via BBC.)

Pep Guardiola on Stones: "I would like when players come back here to Manchester City - not just Everton - for fans to show respect to players who have played for that club. I would like to feel that but I'm not concerned about what Everton decide to do but hopefully they can show respect because I know how John respects the club where he was, that helped him to develop his performance, to go to play in the Premier League. But after what happened in the past for other players, you can expect absolutely everything. You can't be surprised." (via BBC.)

Betting odds ( betfair )

Everton win: 4.5

4.5 Draw: 3.5

3.5 Manchester City win: 1.83

Team news

Everton

Possible XI: Stekelenburg; Coleman, Funes Mori, Williams, Baines; Schneiderlin, Gueye, Barkley; Deulofeu, Lukaku, Lennon.

Manchester City

Possible XI: Bravo; Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov; Fernandinho, Touré; Sterling, De Bruyne, Nolito; Aguero.