Everton are open to selling James McCarthy this month but will not entertain loan offers for the Republic of Ireland international. McCarthy has only managed six starts for the Blues in the Premier League this season and is currently struggling with a hamstring problem.

With the £22m ($26m) deal to bring Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin close to completion, McCarthy's chances for game-time at Everton have decreased further. Ronald Koeman has preferred the likes of Idrissa Gueye and Gareth Barry in the centre of midfield this season and The Irish Independent reports that the Blues will consider letting the former Wigan Athletic star leave this month if a suitable permanent offer arrives.

The Blues would be looking to recoup most if not all of the £13m they spent on McCarthy in the summer of 2013 and have no interest in letting him leave on a temporary basis. The Liverpool Echo claims that Championship sides Aston Villa and Newcastle United were hoping to strike a loan deal for the 26-year-old.

West Bromwich Albion are believed to be interested in signing McCarthy after Everton pilfered Schneiderlin, their primary January target. Crystal Palace were keen on a late move in the summer transfer window, but it remains to be seen if they reignite their interest.

Tom Cleverley could also leave Everton this month after falling out of favour under Koeman. Teenage starlet Tom Davies is now preferred over the former United starlet, who has made just four starts in the Premier League this season, but the Goodison hierarchy are reluctant to let him go on loan.

Along with the incoming Schneiderlin, Everton are keen to sign West Brom forward Saido Berahino but face competition from Palace and Stoke City for the 23-year-old's signature. Berahino has not featured for the Baggies since September and it is believed an offer of £10m would be enough to clinch the former England youth international's services.