Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman thinks his former side will soon complete the signing of Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson and believes Ronald Koeman's side will eventually cough up the £50m ($65.2m) Paul Clement's side are demanding for the Iceland international.

Sigurdsson, 27, is eager to leave The Liberty Stadium for Goodison Park this summer but Swansea are determined to squeeze every penny they can get out of a potential deal for their talisman, who was so crucial to their survival last season.

Everton have seen two bids of £40m and £45m rejected by Swansea already, but Osman, who plied his trade at Goodison Park for over a decade, does not think it will be too long until the Toffees add another £5m and meet the Swans' demand for Sigurdsson, whose valuation has increased due to the sale of Romelu Lukaku.

"[Gylfi] Sigurdsson's price tag has become so much because Everton received so much for Lukaku," Osman told talkSPORT. "Swansea have seen Everton have got so much money in the coffers now and the price tag has been inflated.

"But I think once Everton offered £45m, it's such an incredible amount that the £5m more won't really be too much of a problem for them. I do think Everton will get him. It seems Koeman really wants him. £45million is an incredible offer and I think Everton will stretch that extra bit. I'll be delighted to see him in a blue shirt."

Koeman has long been an admirer of Sigurdsson and attempted to lure the former Tottenham Hotspur star to Merseyside last summer and in January. His desire to incorporate the 27-year-old in his squad has never waned despite the astronomical price tags placed on him by Swansea, and the Everton hierarchy are confident they can finally get a deal over the line and welcome their 11th signing of the summer, including Under-23 recruits, in the coming days.

The Toffees were hoping to sign Sigurdsson before their Europa League qualifier with Ruzomberok on Thursday, but Swansea's emphatic rejection of their £45m offer has seemingly put paid to the chances of that happening.