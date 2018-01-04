Everton full-back Gethin Jones is primed to end his decade-long association with the Merseysiders by joining League One outfit Fleetwood Town on a three-year contract.

Jones, 22, was highly thought of by the powers that be at Goodison Park but has failed to establish himself in the Toffees' senior squad. A regular starter at youth level, Jones' solitary senior appearance for Everton came in a Europa League dead rubber against FC Krasnodar in December 2014, coming on as a substitute for Tyias Browning in stoppage time.

With Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Cuco Martina and Seamus Coleman all ahead of him in the pecking order for the right-back slot at Everton, Jones, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley, has decided to call time on his spell with Sam Allardyce's men and kickstart his career with Fleetwood, according to the Liverpool Echo.

While a young defender is set to depart Everton in the form of Jones, who was called up to Wales' senior squad in September, another looks primed to return in the form of Brendan Galloway, whose loan spell at Sunderland is likely to come to an abrupt end.

The former MK Dons youth graduate, who can operate at left-back but also at centre-half, has fallen out-of-favour at the Stadium of Light, and manager Chris Coleman has expressed his willingness to cut the 21-year-old's season-long loan short in order to give him a better chance of developing his game. Galloway is highly regarded by Everton, and his failure to improve on Wearside comes as a surprise after he deputised admirably for Leighton Baines a few seasons ago.

"Brendan is at an age, boys of his age who have come out on loan they need to be playing, his development is important as well," Coleman said, per the Shields Gazette. "We are looking at what we absolutely need here to help us out.

"There will be a conversation and it is an ongoing conversation but nothing has been decided on any of that yet."

Galloway seems likely to follow striker Cenk Tosun back to Everton in January. The 26-year-old Besiktas star's move to Merseyside is close to completion after Sam Allardyce's side managed to thrash out a deal worth around £27m ($36.6m), and the Turkey international may even make his debut against Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup if personal terms are agreed swiftly.