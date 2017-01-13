Idrissa Gueye is looking forward to linking up with Morgan Schneiderlin and is keen to make life difficult for opponents alongside the Frenchman. Schneiderlin joined Everton from Manchester United on 12 January and the Senegalese international is happy to see the 27-year-old arrive at Finch Farm.

"It's good for the team and we are happy to have Morgan with us," Gueye told Everton's official website. "I hope it will be good for us when I come back and it will be difficult for other teams to pass us in the midfield."

Gueye will have to wait to play alongside Everton's new recruit as he is currently away with Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations. The former Aston Villa midfielder has been excellent since joining the Blues for just £7m in the summer and was sorely missed last weekend as his side lost 2-1 to Leicester City in the FA Cup third round.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman, who will have to make do without Gueye for the visit of Manchester City on Sunday, believes the pair are similar players and is 'very happy' with Gueye's performances so far this season.

"The reason why we signed Gana was because of his energy, his aggression in the midfield and winning second balls," Koeman said. "We need more of those players because it is not always about qualities, it is about mentality and everything without the ball.

"He is an important player in how we like to press, on second balls and in the energy he shows that gives a reaction to the other players. To know a player properly you have to work with them every day and I'm very happy with how he is acting and playing, not only without the ball but with the ball, too."