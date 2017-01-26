James McCarthy is considering a late move away from Everton this month and is attracting interest from Crystal Palace and Newcastle United. The Irishman has struggled with injuries this season and has only started eight times in the Premier League under Ronald Koeman.

With the arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United in a deal that could be worth £24m coupled with the emergence of teenage starlet Tom Davies, McCarthy's chances of regular game-time at Goodison Park have decreased further. Veteran Gareth Barry and summer signing Idrissa Gueye were preferred by Koeman during the first half of the season, but the Dutchman is keen to keep McCarthy at the club until the end of the current campaign.

Everton are reluctant to entertain loan offers for McCarthy but could be persuaded to part with him permanently if they receive a fee close to the £13m they spent on him three-and-a-half seasons ago. The Daily Mail claims Crystal Palace and Newcastle are both keen on the 26-year-old as they look to preserve and regain their Premier League status respectively, but it remains to be seen if their interest results in a formal bid.

Sam Allardyce, whose side were beaten by Everton last weekend, has stressed the need to add to his squad at Selhurst Park but has so far only brought in the versatile Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City, while Newcastle have identified McCarthy as someone who could help drive their promotion push.

McCarthy was an unused substitute last weekend and with the recent form of Davies, Barry and Ross Barkley in the Toffees' midfield it is unlikely he will force his way back into the starting lineup this season. Everton have already let a central midfielder leave the club this month; Tom Cleverley joined Walter Mazzarri's Watford on loan until the end of the season. The England international had made just four starts for his parent club during the first half of the campaign.