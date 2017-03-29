Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says Seamus Coleman is "in better spirits" and is set to leave hospital after the Everton defender suffered a broken leg during his country's 0-0 draw with Wales on Friday (24 March).

Coleman has already had surgery on his horrific injury, caused by a reckless challenge from Wales' Neil Taylor, and has been visited by O'Neill and Ireland president Michael D Higgins in hospital. Former Sunderland boss O'Neill revealed that his captain was "pretty down" during the weekend but was able to provide a more positive update after his side's 1-0 friendly defeat by Iceland.

"Seamus is doing much better today (Tuesday)," O'Neill was quoted as saying by RTE. "I went to see him again. He's in better spirits. It's as much to do with he's still got the family around - his brother, his wife, his mother and the youngster all keeping him pretty busy.

"I think he's doing much better now. It's not something you're going to get over in 24 hours, 36 hours. He's in much better spirits. He's getting out on Wednesday, I think. It's encouraging to see. He's very positive, which I knew he would be. It's a tough injury. Could he get over it? If anybody can quickly, then Seamus can do that."

Many members of the footballing world extended messages of support to Coleman after the sorry incident. Close ally and teammate at Everton, Phil Jagielka, says the sickening injury to the 28-year-old will provide Ronald Koeman's men with an added source of motivation ahead of two crucial games against Liverpool and Manchester United and insists that he and his teammates will do everything in their power to help the former Sligo Rovers star, who is "part of the furniture" at Everton.

"There are two massive games coming up and that's one thing Seamus will want us to do, to play well and get some good results," the Everton captain was quoted as saying by The Belfast Telegraph.

"We'll all be thinking about him and, come Saturday and Tuesday, I'm sure he'll have the TV on and be cheering us on. There'll be no incentive needed, but the circumstances over the last few days might add a bit of a motivational edge on our behalf.

"Seamus is a massive part of the furniture, he's been here a long time, he's one of the leaders. All we can do is be there for him. He's had the operation, it's been a success and he's on the slow road to recovery.

"He'll be down at the moment because it's not long since it happened. His friends and family away from football will help him through these initial stages. When he is able to do things it's up to us as a club - the players, physios, coaches. I'm sure we'll be able to get him to where he needs to get to.

"Hopefully it is as quick as possible, but the main thing is that he gets back to the levels he's been showing."