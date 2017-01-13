In March, Nintendo Switch arrives with three years of unprecedented hype and incredibly lofty expectations behind it. During a presentation earlier today Nintendo detailed exactly what the console will be and outlined its plans for launch.

Switch is a home and handheld console able to switch (get it?) between the two quickly and with ease. It will launch on 3 March with the games marked below as launch titles. It will cost £279.99 in the UK, $299.99 in North America.

The launch line-up looks a little thin at the moment, but over the course of the year 1-2 Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be joined by first party exclusives Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey, as well as a host of third pary games.

Switch is a console that Nintendo needs to succeed after the disappointment of Wii U - which launched in late 2012.

First Party / Exclusives

Third Party

