In March, Nintendo Switch arrives with three years of unprecedented hype and incredibly lofty expectations behind it. During a presentation earlier today Nintendo detailed exactly what the console will be and outlined its plans for launch.
Switch is a home and handheld console able to switch (get it?) between the two quickly and with ease. It will launch on 3 March with the games marked below as launch titles. It will cost £279.99 in the UK, $299.99 in North America.
The launch line-up looks a little thin at the moment, but over the course of the year 1-2 Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be joined by first party exclusives Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey, as well as a host of third pary games.
Switch is a console that Nintendo needs to succeed after the disappointment of Wii U - which launched in late 2012.
First Party / Exclusives
- 1-2 Switch (LAUNCH TITLE)
- Arms
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (LAUNCH TITLE)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario Obyssey
- Xenoblade 2
Third Party
- Cube Life: Island Survival HD
- Dragon Quest X
- Dragon Quest XI
- Dragon Quest Heroes 1 & 2
- Dungeon of Zaar
- Fifa 18
- I am Setsuna (LAUNCH TITLE)
- Just Dance 2017 (LAUNCH TITLE)
- Lego City Undercover
- Minecraft
- Minecraft: A Telltale Series (Season 1)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- NBA 2K17
- NBA 2K18
- Untitled No More Heroes Sequel
- Project Octopath Traveler
- Project Sonic (working title)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
- Rime
- Riverside
- The Sacred Hero
- Seasons of Heaven
- Untitled Shin Megami Tensei Sequel
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Skylanders Imaginators
- Skyrim: Special Edition
- Sonic Mania
- Stardew Valley
- Steep
- Super Bomberman R
- Tank It!
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers
- Yooka-Laylee
