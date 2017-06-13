Donald Trump tends to do things a little differently – and that applies to his cabinet sessions too.

Traditionally the public part of a cabinet meeting would involve a short statement from the president, a few photos being taken and then the meeting eventually begins.

But the first full meeting of Trump's top team got off to a very different start.

The session began with Trump attacking Democrats for holding up his nominations and legislation. He said: "Never has there been a president, with few exceptions—case of FDR, he had a major depression to handle—who has passed more legislation and who has done more things than what we've done."

Very little major legislation has taken place under the Trump presidency so far.

There was the failed travel ban, a lack of funding for his Mexican wall, a healthcare act that has stalled in the Senate and no changes yet on the much-heralded tax reforms.

But the most remarkable moment came when the rest of the cabinet started talking.

In something social media users compared to a North Korean or Soviet-style politburo meeting, one by one each member of the cabinet issued glowing praise and thanks to their leader Donald Trump.

Most of the people sat at the cabinet table discussed how they were "honoured" and "privileged" to serve under the Trump presidency and what "great work" he has done so far.

Chief of staff, Reince Priebus issued probably the most outlandish comment of the entire cabinet saying: "On behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing you've given us to serve your agenda and the American people."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the president was sending "the exact right message" to the American people.

Vice president Mike Pence said that to be able to work with Trump was "the greatest privilege of my life".

And so it went on until every single cabinet member had lavished their praised onto Trump.

The meeting quickly attracted criticism from social media and politicians, most notably the senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) who issued a short video containing his staff praising him, in a dig to Trump.

He tweeted: "GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!!"

One of his staffers said: "I just want to say, thank you for the opportunity and the blessing to serve your agenda," before the group burst into laughter.