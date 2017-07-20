Bethesda has released a hair-raising new gameplay trailer for its upcoming psychological survival horror The Evil Within 2, showing off some creepy environments and terrifying new creatures lurking in the shadows. Taking place a few years after the original 2014 game, the sequel sees Sebastion Castellanos make his way back to the STEM world to find and rescue his daughter Lilly.

Throughout the brief trailer, a girl's voice eerily repeats: "It's all your fault." The new footage also gives fans a look at some of the nightmarish new enemies that will soon face off as Sebastion tries to navigate through the crumbling STEM world, find Lilly and fight to survive. It also shows some of the various weapons you can use to take on your foes - from knives and shotguns to tripwires and flammable weapons.

"That's the mantra running through Sebastian Castellanos' mind", Bethesda said. "Plagued by memories of the daughter he couldn't save and a mystery he could never solve, he begins to lose himself in his past mistakes.

"Sebastian lives out his nightmares every day, unable to pull himself from his downward spiral. Until an old friend-turned-traitor reenters his life with an offer: Return to the nightmare and save your daughter."

According to Bethesda, players are free to decide how they want to make their way through the mission - whether they choose to explore and stealthily make their way through STEM or go all out and guns blazing.

"In The Evil Within 2, you are free to explore as much or as little as you choose, and upgrade your weapons and yourself accordingly", Bethesda said. "Provided you can scrounge up the resources, you can play the game however you see fit. As you explore the world, you'll be able to follow side quests, track down supply caches for those much-needed resources, and uncover clues that could help you solve the mystery of Mobius and STEM.

"The Evil Within 2 gives a broken man the chance to make things right and find the peace he so deserves, but he'll have to go through hell first", Bethesda said teases."

The Evil Within 2 is set to release on Friday, 13 October for PS4, Xbox One and PC.