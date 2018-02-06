Ewan McGregor's eldest daughter has shared a throwback photo of herself with her parents to celebrate her birthday. Clara Mathilde turned 22 on Monday (5 February).

While the Trainspotting star and Eve Mavrakis are going through a divorce, Mathilde on her big day did not dwell on the present situation of her parents but looked back on happier times by sharing a "nostalgic" family snap from the 1990s on social media.

In the picture, baby Mathilde is being held by her mother, Mavrakis, 51, while her 46-year-old father is seen standing next to his former wife. Dressed in a leather jacket, McGregor is seen with his long locks while Mavrakis and baby Mathilde is seen in matching sweaters. The trio is seen smiling for the camera.

"Vingt-deux et nostalgique," she captioned the photo that she has shared with her fans on Instagram.

Shortly after sharing the snap, fans rushed to the comments section to wish Mathilde on turning a year old.

"Happy birthday, love. You are blessed with an amazing mother who looks to her beautiful daughters for strength and encouragement. You are amazing and will triumph," a fan said, while another added, "Feeling Nostalgic is natural! We all end up at the end of the journey with suitcases filled with nostalgia! But to be 22 and alive! Now that's a gift - enjoy."

"Happy Birthday Clara!!! Enjoy the moments this month as Your Moments. Moments just for you!!!" another admirer said.

McGregor filed for divorce from Mavrakis last month after 22 years of marriage. Besides Mathilde, the former pair also has three other daughters - Jamyan, 16, Esther Rose, 15, and Anouk, 6. McGregor currently is in a relationship with his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 33.