Stormy Daniels, the porn star who was reportedly paid to stay quiet about a decade-old affair with Donald Trump, claims he once told her that she was "just like his daughter." In an interview with InTouch that was conducted in 2011 and remained unpublished until Wednesday (17 January), 38-year-old Daniels reveals explicit details of the affair that reportedly began in Trump's Lake Tahoe hotel suit back in 2006, just three months after his wife Melania gave birth to his youngest child Barron.

The published 5,500 word interview that hit newsstands this week comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 (£95,000) as part of a non-disclosure agreement just weeks before the 2016 presidential election to stay silent about the affair. Cohens told WSJ that "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms Daniels".

InTouch claims two other sources confirmed Daniels' story and she passed a polygraph test at the time of the interview.

In the printed 2011 interview, Daniels reportedly told InTouch that she and Trump had "really good banter."

"He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter," she said, the Daily Beast reports. It is not clear whether he was referring to Ivanka or Tiffany Trump.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said he also promised her a role on his NBC reality show The Apprentice and called her about every 10 days after their first encounter.

Social media users, however, were left cringing hard over the excerpt of the interview related to his daughter with many describing it as "creepy" and "disturbing". Some said the alleged remarks do not come as a surprise given his history of making controversial statements about his relationship with his daughter.

One Twitter user wrote: "Trump telling a porn star he was having sex with during the 1st year of his 3rd marriage that she reminded him of his daughter qualifies as the creepiest statement in the history of western civilization."

"Disturbing doesn't begin to describe it," another said.

"Our president, ladies and gentlemen, our president," someone tweeted.